KEVIN CASOLARI Kevin Thomas Casolari was born on February 19, 1972. He grew up in Santa Clara, California. Beloved son of Rudolph and Bette Casolari, Kevin was the youngest of their seven children. He graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1990 and moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1992, where he has since resided with his family. Kevin joined our Lord on the early morning of Saturday, October 31st 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Cage and Cameron, who were the center of his universe, Kristina, his love and the mother of his boys, his six siblings whom he shared a lifetime of memories with; Michael (Margaret), Peggy, Carl, Erna (Jon), Irene, Rita (Jesse), nieces and nephews; Jonette, Vito (Adriane), Nicholas (Carissa), Elizabeth (George), Dolly (Matt), Braden, Chelsey, great nieces and great nephew; Violet, Vanessa, Michael, Stella and Audrey. Kevin loved life to the fullest and will be forever missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.