On 5/31/19, the world was robbed of one of the toughest men to ever live. Kevin Hackett, a Pit Mgr. at the MGM, passed away at the age of 64 with his family by his side after a valiant fight for survival. He was born 11/15/1954 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Bertha Hackett. Kevin joined the army at the age of 17 and fought for our country as a member of the special forces. Upon returning home, he married Deborah Coffey and they shared a wonderful 39 years together. They had 2 children, Jamie and Christopher. Kevin began his casino career in Atlantic City, NJ which eventually led him to Las Vegas. Kevin loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He also enjoyed action movies, Led Zeppelin, all things firearms, and teaching his children from a young age to be strong and independent. More than anything, Kevin loved his Irish Wolfhounds who will undoubtedly rush to his side when he gets to where hes going. Kevin is survived by his daughter Jamie Burman (Kristopher), son Christopher Hackett (Kaytie), sister Vicky Mozaitis, grandsons Eric and J.T., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Richie and Charles and sister Dottie. Services will be held on July 6, 2019 at 1pm at Davis Memorial, 6200 South Eastern, Las Vegas, NV 89119. The family would like to thank Kevin's colleagues from the MGM for all of their love and support.