KEVIN LOEB Kevin Loeb, 54, of Henderson, passed on October 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, two caring parents, Ken and Diane, sister Shari Brown (husband Michael), brother Jason (wife Patti), brothers-in-law, Jean-Marc Morand (late wife Kelly), Philip Morand (wife Susan) and nieces and nephews. He was a friend to all at Honey Creek Fire Department and the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians. The services will be held 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 21st at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park located at 6200 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119.