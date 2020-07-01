KEVIN P. HODSDON SR. Kevin P. Hodsdon Sr., 69, of Las Vegas passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born May 1, 1951 in Rochester, NH. He was a Las Vegas resident for the past 31 years; however, his home will always be Somersworth, NH. Mr. H was a director at Boys and Girls club before becoming the Athletic Director for both Hanscom and Nellis AFB for a combined 30 years. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Sandy Hodsdon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Kevin Jr and wife Sue; Daughters Kelly and fiancé Jammelyn, Wendy and fiancé Billy; Brothers Robert Hodsdon Jr and wife Sue, Gary Hodsdon and wife Sharon. Sister, Beth Pratt and husband Tom, Sister in law Diane Hodsdon along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Family was the most important thing to him and being Grampa to Haley, Audrey, Jordann, Michael, Ellie, Emily, Joy, Jaden, Jack and Jace was what brought him happiness above anything else. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hodsdon Sr and wife Eleanor as well as his brother, Greg Hodsdon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brian Hodsdon Scholarship foundation.