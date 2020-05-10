KIMBERLEY ANN SOLLEE October 15, 1957 May 1, 2020 Kimberley Ann Sollee (Kim) was born to Eddie R. Sollee and Shirley J. Trantham (formerly Sollee) in Santa Monica, California on October 15, 1957, and died on May 1, 2020, in Midlothian Texas at the age of 62. She spent most of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2004, after her grandmother's death, she moved to Midlothian, Texas to be near her mother and family. By then, her health was in decline. Due to an accident on her job, she needed numerous back surgeries, which eventually resulted in the inability to walk. She spent her last two-and-one-half years bedridden. Her little black cat, Behne, was her constant companion. Behne was 17 years old at the time of Kim's death. Kim will be cremated and laid to rest with her paternal grandparents, Eugene and Edna Sollee, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be joined by Behne when he passes. Services are pending. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents: Eugene and Edna Sollee, Doris Wagnon and Bernard Oakley; uncle Jerry Oakley. Survivors: mother and step-father, Shirley and James Trantham; father and step-mother, Eddie and Peggy Sollee; sisters, Suzette Baird (Patrick) and Jerri Trantham; nephew Bryce Baird; nieces, Marissa Baird and Jillian Frakes; second cousin, Sue-Anne Bonham; extended family and friends. Kim's family will always love and miss her. Her sense of humor and sharp wit were much appreciated, and she was a friend to all. Rest in peace, sweet Kimbo.





