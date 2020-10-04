KIRK HELMICK Kirk Helmick, 61, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 8, 1959 in Elkins, West Virginia to Gay Ward Helmick and Judy Ware Helmick. He spent his formative years in West Virginia, graduating from Elkins High School and attending West Virginia University. He spent many years building a successful insurance business which led him to build other successful businesses. Kirk was a true entrepreneur. Although he had been knocked down more than once, he always dusted himself off to try and try again. W. Clement Stone, Napoleon Hill, and Zig Zigler were some of his favorite mentors. "Try, try, try, and keep on trying is the rule that must be followed to become an expert in anything." W. Clement Stone. Kirk was the light of any room he walked in to. Very charming, funny, witty, and charismatic, he had a joyous personality that drew people to him. He always had a way of making others feel good when they were around him. He was a very loving father who was strict and pushed his sons to succeed at a young age, even if they didn't fully understand the reasoning behind it. His most treasured accomplishment were his two sons, Ryan and Kris, who have become very prominent attorneys and men of the Las Vegas community. His granddaughter Ivy also brought him much joy. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Kirk Ryan Helmick and Kristopher Michael Helmick of Las Vegas, NV; his granddaughter, Ivy Renee Helmick of Las Vegas, NV; his former wife, Kareta Weese of Las Vegas, NV; his two sisters, Kimberly (James) Delauder of Bellington, WV and Kelly (Ronald) Salmons of West Hamlin, WV; his two nephews, Devin Delauder and Max Salmons; his niece, Karrah Salmons Smith; and his beloved second parents, Michael and Doris Williams of Elkins, WV. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Palm Southwest Mortuary in Las Vegas. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and guests are encouraged to contact the funeral home for livestream information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kirk Helmick for his granddaughter, "Ivy's Hope." Donations may be forwarded to Palm Southwest Mortuary.