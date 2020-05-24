KIRK MILLER Kirk Miller, age 57, of Henderson, Nevada passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. Kirk was born in August 1962 in California. He moved to Las Vegas in, 1982 to pursue many entrepreneurial opportunities. His strong work ethic and desire to succeed was one of his greatest passions in life. However nothing was greater than his love of his family. His loving wife, Elaine, his children, Justin, Jenni & Tina. Grandkids; Papa's girl, Little Miss Zoey, Gavin & Drayden. Kirk was not only spending his weekdays supporting the Las Vegas Community, helping other companies across the Valley, but he was making sure to spend quality time with his family. From working alongside his baby girl, Jenni, supporting his strong son, Justin, to creating mini trampolines and mini steaks with Elaine for their sweet Zoey's Barbie collection. Kirk found a way to grow a successful business while keeping his family first. He worked hard to play hard....enjoying Family Cruises, taking European Vacations with Jenni, Racing at the Speedway with Justin, and MMA and Tuff-Nuff Fights. He will be forever loved and remembered, never forgotten. His legacy will live on. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life for Kirk. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsouthjones.com for the Miller family.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 24, 2020.