Kirsten "Kiki" Detken passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 74.
She was born Feb. 26, 1945, to Linda and William Maki in Detroit, where she graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1962. She continued her studies at Highland Park School of Nursing and became a registered nurse, working in the O.R. and recovery room at Detroit Receiving and Children's Hospital.
Though very proud of her Detroit roots, she had lived in Henderson, NV, for the past 13 years and loved being out West surrounded by mountains and sunshine - and frequently visiting her daughter in Los Angeles.
Young at heart, Kirsten was a genuine, compassionate, open-minded person with a great sense of humor. She loved movies, museums, concerts, traveling, musicals, a good happy hour and cheering on the Vegas Golden Knights.
She will be deeply missed by Lothar, her husband of almost 51 years, daughter Rebecca (Shannon Woodly), sister Pat Merz, granddogs Teddy and Rocky, and many friends and relatives.
At Kirsten's request, there will be no services. You can celebrate her life by making a donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) in her name - and raising a glass in her honor.
No services scheduled.