KODY STERLING MOULDING It is with deep sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Kody Sterling Moulding age 38 of Las Vegas. Kody born September 6, 1981 passed on the morning of September 25, 2019 and is survived by his father Keith Moulding, mother Carol Sheahan, sisters Lindi Milano, Marci Loftin, and nephew Tony Milano. Kody was an enthusiastic member of the Opportunity Village community and will be remembered as a practical joker and general mischief maker. A celebration of life ceremony will he held on October 5, 2019 at the LDS Cimarron Building, 5750 N. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas 89149 at 3pm.