KRIS GESLER Kris Joe Gesler, 74, passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019. Kris was born August 15, 1945 in Fullerton, CA and moved to Las Vegas in 1953. Kris was the first graduating class of Western High School. Shortly after high school he joined the Navy MCB5 where he served in Vietnam. After returning home he worked for Centel as a cable splicer where he retired after 40 years. Kris is survived by his brother, Mike (Sharon) Gesler; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at 12:40 p.m. Tue., Oct. 22, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.