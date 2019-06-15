Krystal Dee Shirley - daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend, returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 8, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1980, to Dalby P. Shirley and Kathlene Tobler Shirley. At the age of four, Krystal was hit by a car, leaving her without the use of her arms or legs and dependent upon a ventilator for every breath. However, despite her physical limitations, Krystal lived a life of joy and gratitude. She had a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh, and a great sense of humor. A graduate of Clark High School, she developed many talents, including painting with her mouth and graphic design. She especially enjoyed working on genealogy, reading, doing puzzles, and playing games with friends and family. She appreciated the visits and support of many who, while providing service for her, felt that they were the ones who had been blessed and uplifted by their time together. Even though she had spent 34 years confined to a wheelchair and her bed, Krystal never complained about her situation and could always be found with a smile on her face, compassion in her words, and love in her heart. She loved spending time with her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her siblings; she especially adored her nieces and nephews - they were truly the light and joy of her life. She will be remembered for her perseverance in adversity, her positive attitude, her love for family, her dedication to her faith, and her unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Krystal is survived by her parents Dalby & Kathlene Shirley of Las Vegas, Nevada; her sister, Nicole (Mark) Oakden of Las Vegas, Nevada; her brother, Chad (Cindy) Shirley of Rockwall, Texas; her nieces and nephews: Courtney Oakden, Blake Shirley, Emily Oakden, Kaleb Shirley, Brooke Shirley, Mason Shirley, Jacob Oakden, Kaitlyn Shirley, Jared Oakden and Claire Oakden; her grandmother, Ellen Frehner of Ashton, Idaho; her grandfather, Fenton Tobler of Las Vegas, Nevada; her grandfather, Dalby W. Shirley of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16th and from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday, June 17th, with services following at 11:00 a.m. at 3300 N Buffalo Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89129. Committal Service to follow at Bunkers Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 7251 W Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129. Read More Listen to Obituary