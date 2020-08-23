LADEAN BLACK SISK LaDean Black Sisk passed away on August 15, 2020 at Infinity Hospice in Las Vegas following a fall at home on August 2, 2020. LaDean was born in Las Vegas on December 3, 1934 to Grace LaDean Dixon Black and Stanley Glen Black and spent most of her childhood years in Salt Lake City, Utah. She leaves behind her husband of fifty-two years, Irvin "Bud" T. Sisk. LaDean was a strong, resolute wife and mother of four children, Debra L. Sisk, Teri L. Ten Brinke, David R. Sisk (Paige Grose) and Celeste A. Stenhouse (Ron). She attended the University of Nevada, Reno after having her children and was very proud to have earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She taught second and fourth grade at Mamie Towles Elementary in Reno, Nevada for more than a decade. She spent 7 years working for the State of Nevada, first at the Department of Welfare then later for State Employment Service. She had a lifelong love for learning, reading and gardening. She continually pursued supplemental education courses over the years and later earned her Nevada Real Estate and Broker's licenses. LaDean was predeceased by her parents, an infant sister, Norma Kay Black, sister-in-law, Peggy Black, nephew, Bruce A. Black and sons-in-law, Eric Johnson and Gerard D. Ten Brinke. In addition to her husband and children, she leaves behind her brothers Glen R. Black of Meridian, Idaho and Donald R. Black (Ann), of Reno, Nevada, six grandchildren, Marcina L. Riley, B. Nicole Whedbee, Miles A. Ten Brinke, Gabriel M. Ten Brinke, Megan L. Johnson, E. Corey Johnson, a niece, Annette P. Charles and nephew, Brian Black both of Meridian, Idaho. LaDean will be interred in Meridian, Idaho at Meridian Cemetery on August 29, 2020 with a service to be held graveside at 10:00am. Funeral details in Idaho are being handled by Accent Funeral Home and Cremation in Meridian, Idaho, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Las Vegas at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary.