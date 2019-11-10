|
LANA K. BUEHRER Lana K. Buehrer, 72, wife, mother, grandmother, educator, business manager and community leader, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3 of a heart attack. Born Lana Kay Blythe in Fort Monmouth, N.J., Jan. 6, 1947, to Hassel and Imogean Blythe, she graduated high school from Jackson Center, (OH). She received a BS in education from Bowling Green State University (OH) and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, Las Vegas. She also attended the UNLV Boyd School of Law. She taught English at Continental and Stryker High Schools in Ohio with part time stints in the Sylvania, and Toledo (OH) and Las Vegas. In 1985, she joined the staff for Holmes and Narver at the Nevada Test Site, retiring as a manager for National Security Technologies in 2012. Lana served on the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada and the UNLV Women's Research Institute of Nevada. She was a leadership giver to the United Way of Southern Nevada, and an active member of University of United Methodist Church, Literary Society Las Vegas, and the Democratic Party. She was accredited by the International Facilities Management Association, serving as an officer in the local chapter. She married Roger Buehrer in 1973, who survives, along with sons Aaron (Nampa, ID) and Nick (wife Krystal), mother Imogene Zwiebel, and grandchildren, Victoria, Gustavo and Elizabeth all of Las Vegas. The family requests donations to University United Methodist Church, Las Vegas, or the American Diabetes Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at the University United Methodist Church, Sat. Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.