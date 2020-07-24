Lana Kay Hansen, 72, entered into rest July 22, 2020 at Doctors Hospital Augusta, Georgia. Born in Fort Wayne, IN and spent most of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moved to North Augusta, SC in 2015. She was a retired Accountant/Comptroller for Consolidated Mortgage Company.



She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Wright (David); son, Brad Wright (Kim); and six grandchildren, Evan, Zachary, Emily, Brock, Caleigh and Connor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. & Jean A. Simon Brooks, and brother, Stephen Brooks.



The family will be holding a virtual service at a later date.



McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122 None. Later Date



