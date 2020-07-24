1/
Lana Kay Hansen
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lana Kay Hansen, 72, entered into rest July 22, 2020 at Doctors Hospital Augusta, Georgia. Born in Fort Wayne, IN and spent most of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moved to North Augusta, SC in 2015. She was a retired Accountant/Comptroller for Consolidated Mortgage Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Wright (David); son, Brad Wright (Kim); and six grandchildren, Evan, Zachary, Emily, Brock, Caleigh and Connor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. & Jean A. Simon Brooks, and brother, Stephen Brooks.

The family will be holding a virtual service at a later date.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122 None. Later Date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved