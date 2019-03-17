LANILA MARCHANT On March 10, while awaiting the arrival of her family for Sunday night dinner, Nila Marchant experienced a massive heart attack and died two weeks past her 77th birthday. She was a teacher, counselor, wife, mother, and grandmothera person of a lifetime of accomplishment and merit. She was born February 24, 1942, in Payson, UT to Reed and Zella Robertso. She grew up in Salt Lake City, graduated from Highland High School, and completed a bachelor's degree BYU in Family Relations and Elementary Education. She later completed a master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from UNLV. In addition to an exemplary time as an elementary school teacher, she was an elementary school counselor of special talent. She became the first Coordinator of Elementary Counseling at CCSD. She created the first elementary school crisis team and supervised it. When a crisis occurred, an early sentence became "Call Nila." After the PEPCON explosion she and her husband were called upon to create a team of counselors to work in the Henderson schools affected by the blast. By that Monday after the explosion, when the schools reopened, the team was in place and working. She also worked as a Marriage and Family Therapist. She was well known for her skills in working with parents and children. She created and led many parent education groups. She was a part time instructor in the counseling program at UNLV for several years. She loved and was loved by a wide circle of friends, colleagues, and clients. One of her friends said "she was sunshine." Her love had special meaning to her family. All adored her and she adored them. Her love was uncritical. It was encouraging and supportive. She communicated her love-with wit, humor, spontaneity, and steady, predictable support and caring. We will always honor her. She is survived by her husband, and fast friend of 54 years, Bill; her sons, Michael (Michelle) and Patrick (Anne); brother, Gene; sisters, Mary and Linda; brother-in-law, Mark; sisters-in-law, Mary (Luis) and Susan; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandsons, Bryce and Nathaniel, the lights of her life, and by treasured friends. The family would like to thank the paramedics of Henderson Fire and the ER staff at St. Rose Siena hospital for their heroic but ultimately futile efforts to save her. Their efforts were commendable and without fault. A memorial service is scheduled for March 29, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Friends are directed to Shakespeare's sonnet #73 and, in the spirit of John Donne, Dean of St. Paul's, think on death as the most interesting, exciting, mysterious and disastrous thing that can happen to us. Read More Listen to Obituary