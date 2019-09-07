|
|
LAQUANTIS COLLINS LaQuantis (Bud) Lamarr Collins, 81, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Horizon Senior Living VI in Gladwin, MI. He was born October 2, 1937, in Manilla, AR. Bud's parents, Euell and Laura migrated their family from Arkansas after the Great Depression and in 1947 settled in Madison Heights/ Hazel Park, MI. Michael was a professor at the Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. At the age of 35, Bud moved to Las Vegas, where he began a career as a blackjack dealer and worked his way through the casino's until he landed a position at the MGM Grand Casino until it burned down in 1980. Bud retired in 1999 from Bally's Las Vegas Casino (which was the former site of the MGM Grand.) He had become a floor boss for all gaming tables at the Bally's Las Vegas casinos. Bud was an avid billiards player, bowler, golfer, water and snow skier, as well as hiking in higher elevations of Nevada. He enjoyed the indoors as much as the outdoors, and relished life in general. Bud lived a very colorful and prosperous life. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Euell Commodore Collins and Laura Glenora (Vasbinder) Collins. He is survived by his son, Dr. Michael Collins; granddaughters, Katie and Brenna Collins; sister, Vivian O'Bryne of Beaverton; two nieces, Lee Spriggs-Morrow of Gladwin and Jovta Olsen of Beaverton; one great-niece, Sebrina Pauls; three great-nephews, Ronald Morrow, Kristofer Morrow and Larry Robinette; two great-great-neices, Tyler and Emily Morrow; two great-great-nephews, Stephen and Nathan Pauls all from Michigan. Per Bud's wishes, no memorial services will be held, and condolences can be sent to PO Box 509, Beaverton, Michigan, 48612. http://www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com