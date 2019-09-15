|
LARRY KLIEWER Larry Allen Kliewer, 72, passed away peacefully of a short illness in Las Vegas, September 3, 2019. Larry was born March 24, 1947, in Bakersfield, CA and graduated from Bakersfield High School, class of 1965. He joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and served at Nha Trang, Vietnam. Larry lived in Las Vegas for 48 years. He most recently worked for his close friend, the late Larry Block, at "B" Manufacturing where he was plant manager and foreman. Larry married Karen Kay Brown, and his second marriage was to Eva Maria Maturino, both in Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Samuel Kliewer; his cousin and housemate in Las Vegas, Kenneth Williams; son, Joshua M. Kliewer, of Las Vegas; and daughter, Sharon Kliewer Silette, of Idaho. Larry is survived by his brother, Don (Pat), of Oregon; sons, Chris Kliewer (Cindy), of Nevada, Jonathan Kliewer (Leah), of Florida and Shawn Kliewer, of New York; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Local arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA.