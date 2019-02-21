LARRY KUNZ Larry Lynn Kunz, age 72, of Las Vegas, went home to his Lord on Presidents Day, Feb 18, 2019. He was born in Montpelier, ID. Larry was raised on a ranch as a child in Lago, ID, where his father worked as a ranch hand on the Steele Ranch. He enjoyed all the good memories that came with that life. Larry loved to cook with his mom and soon left the ranch to pursue his interest in a cooking career. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy and soon after they had Dallas. Larry served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War where he served proudly for our country. After returning from Vietnam he moved to Twin Falls, ID where he worked at the Alley and Little Tree Inn. He then transferred to Helena, MT to run the kitchen at the Famous Colonial Inn as Executive Chef. After a few years Larry and Mike moved to Las Vegas. Larry got a job at the Long Horn Casino, where he managed the restaurant with pride and devoted 27 years of his life creating new menus and remodels over the years. He is very well known there, in fact that is where he created his award winning Round Up Cake that he was very proud of. Larry was preceded in death by both of his parents, Lorenzo LeGrande Kunz and Ethel Thornock Kunz; the twins, Max and Maxine; big brother, Darrel T. Kunz; and longtime partner, Mike Billado. He is survived by his partner, Dana Anderson; brother, Jay Kunz; son, Dallas (Amber) Kunz; former wife, Kathy Kunz; three stepchildren, Frank, Sheri, and Tami from wife, Dixie Kunz; eight grandchildren, Misty, Josh, Terra, Amanda (Ian), Christina, Sammi, Shelbi, and Logan; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23, at Affordable Cremations 2127 West Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89102. A graveside funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Sat., June 22, 2019, in Bloomington, ID. All donations should be made in Larry's name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Read More Listen to Obituary