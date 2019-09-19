|
|
LAURA GODBEY KELLY SMITH Laura Godbey Kelly Smith, 90, passed away September 7, 2019. She was born December 31, 1928, in Silverton, CO to parents Thomas M. and Erma O. Godbey. Her family are some of the original 31rs of Boulder City, as they moved here to the area in 1931 at the beginning of the building of Hoover Dam. Laura was very active in the Nevada Democratic Party. She had served as Chairman of the Clark County Democratic Party for two terms and two others as Co-Chair. Laura had her own real estate brokerage for 30+ years where she specialized in commercial and industrial land sales and development. She was one of the co-founders of the Help Them Walk Again Foundation for spinal injury victims to receive physical therapy and participate in research. Laura was in many civic organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary, Clark County Democratic Women's Club, and the BPW. Laura was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Tom and Jim Godbey; one sister, Alice Godbey Koontz; husband, Robert Smith; son, Joe Kelly; and son-in-law, Francillo Durfey. Laura is survived by her sister, Ila Godbey Clements-Davey; daughter, Peggy Kelly Durfey; granddaughters, Sarah Durfey, Laura Durfey (Tom) Lindenmeyer and Samantha Durfey; three great-grandchildren, Maygann Durfey, Boggio Lindenmeyer and Madeline Lindenmeyer; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great- great-nieces and nephews; and two step children, Tamara Smith Horn, Richard Smith and their families. Laura's Memorial will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Sept. 20, at her daughter's church, St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com