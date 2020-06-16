Laura Graf Stephenson was born September 2, 1935 in Los Angeles CA and married Andrew Graf in 1951. They and their six children traveled the world with the Air Force before settling in Las Vegas in 1967. Laura worked for the School District for 12 years and was loved by the Vo Tech students. Andrew passed away in 1990 and Laura married James Stephenson in 1991. They were owners of several Big O Tire stores and they both lovingly presided over a large combined family (her six children plus Jim's eight). After Jim passed away in 2007, Laura served as a missionary at the LDS Family History Center in Salt Lake City. She is preceded by her husbands Andy and Jim and by one son, Larry "Bill" Graf. She is survived by sons Robert (Tammy) Graf, Steven (Charise) Graf, Steve Stephenson, Jeff (Debbie) Stephenson, Wes (Donna) Stephenson, Scott Stephenson, Monte (Katherine) Stephenson, and Quinton (Brenda) Stephenson; and by daughters Carol (Gary) Reese, Donna (Wes) Stephenson, Brenda (Merik) Edgel, Marcia (Lisa) Gradinger, and Shellye Wilber. She also leaves behind 129+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 2:00, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, Viewing from 12:30 to 2:00.