LAURA MARIE BUSH Laura Bush, 55, passed away in her home on March 28, 2020. By the grace of God, her passing was not related to Covid-19. A resident of Henderson for the past 17 years, she moved here from the Bay Area with her family in 2003. She was born in Oakland, CA on June 13, 1964 to Raymond and Norma Williams. She is preceded in death by her mother last year. She worked for the past 12 years at Roseman University of Health Sciences. She is survived by her father, Ray (92); her sisters, Morningstar Borzoni and Mary Maniery; her husband, Gary Bush; her sons, Joshua and Sampson; her daughter, Alexandria; her grandson, Westley; her nephew Jonathan and niece Andrea Ellen. A "Mom" to all; she always lent an ear to listen and to help. She will be deeply missed. A SmartBulb has burnt out in the world. In lieu of cards/flowers, please visit her memorial page at www. gofundme.com through the end of April. Guests to that site and RJ guestbook will be used for future memorial notification. Services are pending.