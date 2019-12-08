|
LAURA W. WELSH Laura Welsh, 76, of Las Vegsa, went to Heaven November 24, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. She was born June 20, 1943 in Little Rock, AR. She was married to Thomas Welsh for 45 years. Laura is survived by her husband; two daughters; two grandchildren; one great-grand-daughter; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a member of many groups: Ladies Oriental Shrine Zelda-Neva Ct #96, Daughters of the Nile #139, Eastern Star South Gate #18, Sister of Beaureant #207, Order of the Amaranth, Inc. and Women of the Moose Red Rock Chapter #862. Memorial Services for First Lady Laura Welsh will be at 1 p.m. Sun., Jan 26, 2020, at the Masonic Memorial Temple, 2200 W. Mesquite Ave., Las Vegs, NV 89106. Reception to follow.