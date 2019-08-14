Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for LAUREEN PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAUREEN "LAURIE" PERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAUREEN "LAURIE" PERRY Obituary
LAUREEN "LAURIE" PERRY Laureen Marie "Laurie" Perry, mom, grandma, sister and friend, passed away August 6, 2019. Laurie was born in San Gabriel, CA, to Jean and Mac Macauley and raised in Las Vegas. She moved to California where she attended college, married and started her own family. Her family later moved back to Las Vegas where she earned her Master's degree at UNLV. She became a well-respected Archaeologist for the Bureau of Reclamation in Las Vegas and Boulder City, and in Sacramento. She was a member of the Nevada Archaeological Society. Laurie enjoyed the outdoors, sewing, reading, pottery and Disneyland, and had a special interest in Native American culture and historic preservation. Mostly she enjoyed hanging out with family. We will miss her, especially her beautiful smile, quick-witted sense of humor, love and support. Loved by her daughters, Christine Lush, Leslie Perry, Jeanette Perry and Alyce Perry; five grandchildren; siblings, Ken Macauley (Judy), Don Macauley (Lynette), Kathy Macauley and Karen Macauley; one nephew; three nieces; aunts; cousins; and many colleagues and friends. Memorial service was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice or any personal . Desert Memorial handled arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now