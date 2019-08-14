|
|
LAUREEN "LAURIE" PERRY Laureen Marie "Laurie" Perry, mom, grandma, sister and friend, passed away August 6, 2019. Laurie was born in San Gabriel, CA, to Jean and Mac Macauley and raised in Las Vegas. She moved to California where she attended college, married and started her own family. Her family later moved back to Las Vegas where she earned her Master's degree at UNLV. She became a well-respected Archaeologist for the Bureau of Reclamation in Las Vegas and Boulder City, and in Sacramento. She was a member of the Nevada Archaeological Society. Laurie enjoyed the outdoors, sewing, reading, pottery and Disneyland, and had a special interest in Native American culture and historic preservation. Mostly she enjoyed hanging out with family. We will miss her, especially her beautiful smile, quick-witted sense of humor, love and support. Loved by her daughters, Christine Lush, Leslie Perry, Jeanette Perry and Alyce Perry; five grandchildren; siblings, Ken Macauley (Judy), Don Macauley (Lynette), Kathy Macauley and Karen Macauley; one nephew; three nieces; aunts; cousins; and many colleagues and friends. Memorial service was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice or any personal . Desert Memorial handled arrangements.