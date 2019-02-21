|
|
LAUREN JOHNSON Lauren "Thomas" Johnson, 81, of Boulder City, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Tom was born December 31, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay, WI. He moved to Las Vegas in 1963 and spent 45 years in the casino industry and 40 years as an insurance agent. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Tommy; sisters, Eve and Jullaine; and parents, Dolores and Lauren, of Green Bay, WI. He is survived by his eldest son, Jay, of Boston; daughter, Courtney, of Las Vegas; ex-wife, Jackie, of Henderson; sister, Sherri of Dallas; and multiple nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Feb., 23 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.