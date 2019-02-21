Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
LAUREN JOHNSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAUREN JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAUREN JOHNSON


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LAUREN JOHNSON Obituary
LAUREN JOHNSON Lauren "Thomas" Johnson, 81, of Boulder City, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Tom was born December 31, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay, WI. He moved to Las Vegas in 1963 and spent 45 years in the casino industry and 40 years as an insurance agent. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Tommy; sisters, Eve and Jullaine; and parents, Dolores and Lauren, of Green Bay, WI. He is survived by his eldest son, Jay, of Boston; daughter, Courtney, of Las Vegas; ex-wife, Jackie, of Henderson; sister, Sherri of Dallas; and multiple nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Feb., 23 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.