|
|
LAVERNE AND KAREN CROUCHER Marion LaVerne Croucher, an Army wife during World War II who served her church and the children of Southern Nevada through a sewing and toy restoration ministry, graduated to heaven July 27, 2019. She was 94. Laverne was born Dec. 23, 1924, in Indianapolis, to Mildred and John Young. She grew up during the Great Depression. After her father died she helped her mother raise her six brothers and sisters. She and Mel Croucher, a U.S. Army veteran who fought for his country in World War II, were married for 45 years and faithfully raised five children: Doc, Larry, Steve, Mike and Karen. LaVerne eventually moved to Las Vegas, and soon thereafter joined Canyon Ridge Christian Church. She was a member of the church for nearly 25 years and soon began Loving Hands Sewing Ministry, making clothes for needy children across the Las Vegas Valley. She also received regular shipments of new and slightly damaged toys (that she would fix) from Nellis Air Force Base and give out to children at Christmas. LaVerne was a servant to the end. She was recognized by KLAS TV-8 in December 2013 with an "Acts of Kindness" award for her work in the community on behalf of children. LaVerne is survived by two sisters, Juanita Rebennack of Indiana and Marjorie Birk of Tennessee; and two sons, Larry Croucher and Mike Croucher, both of Indiana. She had 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She will eventually be buried next to her husband Mel at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life memorial for LaVerne will be at 1:30 p.m. Sun., Aug. 11, at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130. The life of LaVerne's daughter, Karen Ann Croucher, who went to be with Jesus, a week before her mom's passing, will also be celebrated during the same memorial. Karen, 63, was born October 15, 1955 in Ventura, CA, where she attended high school before moving to Las Vegas and working as a waitress at a number of Las Vegas hotels. She eventually became a licensed massage therapist, and spent years helping to take care of her precious mother. She also worked with rescue and massaging dogs. She also was a member of Canyon Ridge Christian Church.