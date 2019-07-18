Home

Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
Lawrence Arthur Burns, Jr., 61, of Las Vegas passed away Thursday, July 11th, 2019. He was born December 26th, 1957, to Lawrence Arthur Burns, Sr. and Pauline Isobel Carter.

Larry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Larry (35) and his wife, Kendall, Luke (33), Landon (30), Layton (27); his daughters, Alexis (31) and her husband, Andre Dessau, Aliza (22), Alayna (20), (and preceded in death by his infant daughter, Aubrey).

Funeral services will be held at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., on Thursday, July 18th, 2019, at 10am.
