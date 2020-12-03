LAWRENCE E. HARDWICK Lawrence "Larry" E. Hardwick, 86, of Las Vegas, passed away on November 19, 2020. Larry was born to Enoch and Margaret Hardwick on July 8, 1934 in Stratford, NJ, one of six children. He grew up in Laurel Springs, NJ and after graduating from high school, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While on tour in post war Japan, Larry met Masako Miyawaki, of Utah, and it was love at first sight. They married on May 14, 1955 and enjoyed 65 years of happily-ever-after. Larry served in the Air Force for 26 years including tours in Japan, Hawaii, Vietnam, and Korea, before retiring in 1977 with the rank of Master Sergeant. In 1978, he and Pat, along with daughter Vickie, moved to Las Vegas, NV where he worked for McCarran International Airport for several years. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed the fellowship of his church and was fond of spending quiet time on the shores of Lake Mead on the Colorado River. He is survived by his wife, Masako "Pat" Hardwick, son Russell, daughters Elizabeth Chase (husband, James) and Victoria Hardwick, granddaughter Melissa Titus (husband, Nathan Seither), brothers Russell, Richard (wife, Marilyn), and Edward. Larry is predeceased by siblings Stephen Hardwick and Frances Stom. Services will be held at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada at a future date.