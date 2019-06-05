DR. LAWRENCE FOUTZ Dr. Lawrence Cluff Foutz, 84, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in his home in Las Vegas after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born May 20, 1935, in Heber City, Utah to Harold Briggs Foutz and Pauleen Cluff Foutz. He moved to Las Vegas in 1940, where he attended the 5th Street Grammar School and Las Vegas High School. After attending USC and BYU, he received his DDS degree from Northwestern University in Chicago. In Chicago he met his future bride, of almost 60 years, Lois Jean Humphries. They were married in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1959. After three years of military service in Japan, they returned to Las Vegas in 1962 where Lawrence practiced dentistry for the next 35 years. Lawrence shared his love for hard work, adventure and the outdoors with his family. He was an avid scouter, backpacker, river runner, fisherman, water and snow skier and bicyclist. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as bishop and scoutmaster, among other responsibilities. He is survived by his wife, Lois; and their 10 children: Barton (JoAnne) Foutz, L. Tracy (Lori) Foutz, Jane (Todd) Daines, Eric (Margriet) Foutz, Joan (Randy) MacKay, Harold (Susan) Foutz, Amy (Michael) Eschenberg, Guy (Jennifer) Foutz, Mariam (Russell) Gubler, and Laura (Jeffrey) Archibald; 51 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and by his two sisters, Elva and Alicia. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sat., June 8, with services following, both at 1825 N. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89156. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Read More Listen to Obituary