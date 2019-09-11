Home

Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
438 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89011
702-568-1747
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
438 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89011
LAWRENCE VASQUEZ


1962 - 2019
LAWRENCE VASQUEZ Obituary
LAWRENCE VASQUEZ 1/30/1962 - 9/06/2019 Lawrence Vasquez was a huge family man who came from an even larger family. He died of natural causes during a nap at the age of 57, nearest his loving mother Virginia, caring sister Mary-Lou, and his closest brothers Ruben and Jerry, just to name a few. He is survived by his only son, Leonardo; and four beautiful grandchildren, Aisyn, Eathan, Alexis, and Alyssa. Lawrence was a believer in the power of love and an ambassador of human kindness. He will truly be missed. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Wed., Sept. 11, at Hites Funeral Home, 438 Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89011.
