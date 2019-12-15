Home

More Obituaries for LAWRENCE WIEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE WIEST

LAWRENCE WIEST Obituary
LAWRENCE WIEST Larry Wiest, a long time resident of Henderson, passed away November 29, 2019. Larry was born October 20, 1930 in Wakapala, SD. He worked for Timet for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; daughter, Denise; son, David and many grandchildren and great-grand-children. His daughter, Maurice Schaff; and sons, Michael and David proceeded him in death. Per his request there will be no service. Larry wished to have his ashes and those of his beloved pets scattered together. Special thanks to Seasons Hospice for all their care. You can rest now Larry.
