|
|
LEAH WINCH Leah Winch passed away suddenly, Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, April 13, 1938, to Betty and Morris Rothman. Leah worked in the gaming industry for approximately 35 years. She started at the Tropicana as a poker dealer and retired from the Bellagio as a floor supervisor in the poker room. Leah had many hobbies, including mah jong, canasta and spending many hours as an avid reader. In addition, her favorite activity was dancing. She was a member of Peggy Ryan's TNT dance group for many years, followed by her participation in the Silver Sensations, which was part of the Ms. Senior Nevada Pageant. In addition to her busy lifestyle, Leah enjoyed traveling and cruises. Leah was predeceased by her children Randy and Adam. She is survived by her husband, of 27 years, Raymond Winch; brother, Simon Rothman and sister-in-law, Eydee Rothman and their family; granddaughter, Taylor; grandson, Spencer; stepdaughters, Jasmine and Susan; and the greatest joys in life, her two great-grandchildren, Aliester and Ryker. Leah was a loving, kind person who enjoyed the friendship of many. We will all miss her beautiful smile and warm and generous heart. No services are scheduled.