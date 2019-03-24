JUDGE LEE KOURY Judge Lee Koury age 86, passed away March 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lee was born August 31, 1932, in Los Angeles. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1950-54 during the Korean War era. He worked as a Deputy Los Angeles Sheriff from 1954-1978. He moved to Missouri in 1979. He was appointed the United States Marshal for Missouri by President Reagan in 1981 and served until 1991 under President Bush. He was founder of the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. In January 1993 he became a municipal judge in Boone County, MO, and served in that capacity for 15 years. He moved to Las Vegas in 2010. He is survived by his companion Dr. Linda Miller of Henderson; four daughters, Kathryn A. Fox of Fountain Valley, CA, Eve Olson of Fulton, MO, Leanne Hester of Ormond Beach, FL and Brandi McLendon of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Burial services will be at 10:40 a.m. Wed., March 27, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1900 Veterans Memorial Highway, Boulder City, NV 89005. Read More Listen to Obituary