Lee Wayne Rice
1944 - 2020
Lee Rice passed away on August 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born April 19, 1944 in Washington state and grew up in Hailey, Idaho. As a young man, he moved to Las Vegas, NV where he met the love of his life, his bride, Patricia Velardo. Lee broke into the gaming business at Caesar's Palace and quickly rose to the executive level. During the course of his 50+ years in the gaming industry, Lee worked at world class casino properties, traveled the globe, and was a mentor to many. He brought humor, dignity, and respect to every position he held and was always "Top Drawer". He loved good wine, a good cigar, and reading a good book, but his greatest love was his family. Lee is preceded in death by his beloved bride, Patricia, and survived by their son, Jeffrey, and grandsons, Charlie and Parker. He will be loved and missed by many. Services previously held. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Condolences from the Johnson family, a true gentleman. Your family is in our prayers Jeff.
Jay Johnson
