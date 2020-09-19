Lee Rice passed away on August 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born April 19, 1944 in Washington state and grew up in Hailey, Idaho. As a young man, he moved to Las Vegas, NV where he met the love of his life, his bride, Patricia Velardo. Lee broke into the gaming business at Caesar's Palace and quickly rose to the executive level. During the course of his 50+ years in the gaming industry, Lee worked at world class casino properties, traveled the globe, and was a mentor to many. He brought humor, dignity, and respect to every position he held and was always "Top Drawer". He loved good wine, a good cigar, and reading a good book, but his greatest love was his family. Lee is preceded in death by his beloved bride, Patricia, and survived by their son, Jeffrey, and grandsons, Charlie and Parker. He will be loved and missed by many. Services previously held. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park,



