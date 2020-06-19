LEEDELL WALLACE NEYLAND Leedell Wallace Neyland was born in Gloster Mississippi on August 4, 1921, as the third child of Sam M. Neyland and Estella (McGehee) Neyland. God called him to rest on the evening of June 6, 2020 at the age of 98 years of age, to seek joy in the God of our salvation. He was an educator, an advisor, and a mentor as well as a loving husband, a dedicated, available,and extremely loving father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was honorably discharged from the United State Navy in 1946. He received the Chevalier (Knight) of the National Order of the Legion of Honor from the French Government, on March 2, 2015. He was Professor Emeritus and former Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Florida A&M University. He received his A.B degree from Virginia State University in 1949, and his M.A and Phd from New York University in 1950 and 1959 respectively. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Estella Neyland, His beloved wife Della Louise Neyland of 66 years, and his only son Keith Wallace Neyland. He is survived by his two daughters Beverly A. Neyland, MD of Las Vegas and Katrina D Brown of Henderson, his only granddaughter Lindsey W. Neyland Pittsburgh, his daughter in law Marion West Neyland Henderson, and multiple nieces, cousins and family friends who loved him. His services will be at Palm Easterm 7600 S. Eastern Avenue Las Vegas NV 89123. Viewing 8:30 to 9:45 am, services at 10:00 AM. and Interment at 11:00 am.