LEELAND LOVAAS 3/19/35 2/23/19 Leeland Morris Lovaas was born in Long Beach, CA to Arnold and Wilma Lovaas. At the age of two, Lee's family moved to Santa Ana, CA where Lee attended grammar and junior high schools. Upon graduation from junior high school in 1950, the family moved to Las Vegas, where Lee graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1953. Lee enjoyed competing in various sports, but favored football the most. He was selected as the Nevada All State Quarterback in 1953. He attended Arizona State University and Denver University receiving a BA degree in chemistry from Denver University in 1957. In 1963 Lee received his DDS degree from the University of Missouri/Kansas City School of Dentistry. Following graduation from dental school, the family returned to Las Vegas where he practiced dentistry for over 30 years. In 1956 Lee and Sybil Jones of Las Vegas were married and blessed with four wonderful children: Daniel, Laurinda, Katharine and Christine. In 1982 Lee and Helen Bartlett Hudson of Bonsall, CA were married and spent the following 31 years enjoying family, good friends, travel and actively supporting the communities of Fallbrook and Bonsall. Lee is survived by his children Daniel [Laura] Lovaas, Katharine [Troy] Johnson, Christine Lovaas; eight grandchildren [Eric, Julia, Drew and Grace Lovaas, Christian, Dylan and Audrey Gunter and Annalee Johnson]; a brother Phil Lovaas (Gail) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen, daughter Laurinda Lovaas and his brother Dean Lovaas. Lee was rarely idle! Over the ensuing years he was involved in many projects and hobbies such as hunting, fishing, golf, skiing, woodworking and restoring old automobiles. Some of his favorite times were playing golf with his son and grandsons. Lee was constantly pursuing his ambitious bucket list which included parachuting from an airplane, soloing three different airplanes on his 16th birthday and playing some of the fine golf courses in the United States - the most coveted being two rounds with his son Daniel at Augusta National. Graveside services were held at Eternal Hills in Oceanside. A memorial service and reception was held at Emmanuel Faith Community Church.