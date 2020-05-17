LEILA CLARK DOREN
1933 - 2020
LEILA CLARK DOREN Leila Clark Doren passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Leila was born on September 16, 1933 in Montana. At nine months old she moved to Las Vegas with her family. Parents, Robert and Mae Clark, and siblings, Robert, John, Roberta, Connie, and Jeanette. Leila's father worked on the Hoover Dam and made Las Vegas their home. Leila attended Las Vegas High School where she was a majorette. She met and married Jack Doren, whom she loved and was married to for 48 years until his passing in 2002. They had two children, Tom and Carole. Daughter in law, Marlene and son in law, Lionel. She also had three grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, and Lexie. Lastly, 2 great-grand-children Lennox and Jordan. Leila lived a very colorful life. She adored music, loved attending the YMCA, parties, and visiting her many friends. She never met a stranger and loved to talk. Leila's nickname was, "Miss Beautiful" and her motto was, "Live, Love, Laugh, and Lipstick!" We will miss her laugh and her love. See you in Heaven Mom.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Carole at one of the saddest times in our lives you have such incredible memories to hold on to. You had such a special mother daughter bond ❤
Paula Barrett
Friend
