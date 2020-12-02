Lenny Williams died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 28, 2020. She was born Leonore Kleinbauer in Amberg, Germany in 1934. She emigrated with her family to New York to escape the Nazi's at age 3. She later became Leonore Jeret after her father died and her mother remarried. After graduating from City College of New York she worked as a grade school teacher. Here she met and married Curt Batiste. They moved to Los Angeles where they raised their family in Westwood. Lenny was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was passionate about its mission. She was clean and sober for 37 years and helped many people in the program. After her first marriage ended, she married Gene Williams. She and Gene lived together in Las Vegas for 30 years. Lenny was an outgoing and kind person, who made friends wherever she went. She is survived by her loving husband Gene, her sons Greg and Tim, daughter Kathy, daughters-in-law Barbara and Laura, son-in-law Lincoln and beloved cousin Irma. She was a loving grandmother (Oma Lenny) to her five grandchildren: Ryan, Ardea, Silas, Eden and Yarrow. She will live forever in our hearts!!



No services scheduled.



