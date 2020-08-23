LENOARD O NIELSEN June 13, 1922-Aug. 9, 2020 Lenoard O. Nielsen, a gentle soul - always giving the gift of history and the last Navy Pearl Harbor Survivor in the State of Nevada - died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. The beloved father, grandfather, brother, was 98. Lt. JG Lenoard Nielsen was born June 13, 1922 in Salina, Utah and was one of five siblings born to Afton and Onest Nielsen. His father served in World War I. When he was just 18, he and four other buddies agreed to take the bus to Salt Lake City to join the Navy. Lenoard, eager to work, was the only one to show up and enlisted in the Navy in November 1940. A true patriot, Lenoard often said he wouldn't trade his experiences in the military for anything, though it affected him for the rest of his life. He entered boot camp in San Diego in January 1941 and was assigned to the USS Arizona, went to Pearl Harbor and then transferred to the USS Pensacola. He was then transferred to the USS Solace (hospital ship) at Pearl Harbor for emergency surgery after his ship left for a mission. He was on the deck recovering on the Sunday of December 7, 1941, and saw the first Japanese planes arrive. He witnessed the entire attack and joined a motor launch to search for survivors through the harbor's fiery oil slick. He worked in the harbor until late January 1942, when he returned to the USS Pensacola. On November 30, 1942, the USS Pensacola was torpedoed in the Battle of Tassafaronga near Solomon Islands. Working as a shipfitter, the USS Pensacola was beached until all fires and flooding were controlled. USS Pensacola continued her duties. Lenoard had 13 major engagements, earning eight battle stars. He states that his naval career and training has been the real basis for his life. In regards to always keeping the Pearl Harbor attack in our memory, Lenoard said "We must never forget. We must keep our America strong." He was discharged in November 1945 and he married his late wife, Barbara Dean Sanders Nielsen, on March 1, 1947. Still having a passion for the sea, he skippered a charter boat off the coast of Oregon many summers in the 1960's and 70's. He also loved spending time with his grandson, Brennen. Lenoard attended Aviation Nation and was honored at Nellis Air Force Base for his Heroic acts during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was a great supporter of Nellis Air Force Base and his daughter's volunteer time with the Air Force Thunderbird Chapter. Lenoard passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa L. DuPere, grandson, Brennen L. DuPere, and sister, Marie Baker. His wife, Barbara, died in 2013. He will be buried next to her on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to AFA Aerospace Education at www.afa.org/donate
(select Aerospace Education in the drop down menu).