LEO FOGELMAN Leo Fogelman, 95, passed comfortably at his home April 28, 2020. Born June 1, 1924 in Detroit, MI. is preceded by his father Harry, mother Minnie, brother William (m. Sophie), sister Janet (m. Seymore) and lovely wife of 55 years, Beatrice. Leo is survived by son Robert (m. Lorraine) and daughters Jayne and Sheryl (m. Carroll), 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Leo led a laudable & interesting life; he was 1st Lieutenant Bombardier in the US Army Air Force during WWII, a cartoonist for The Open Post during the war, and a radio announcer after the war. He attended the University of Michigan, the University of Wyoming, earned his BA from U.S.C. and a BS degree from Wayne State University. Leo became a Pharmacist and owned The Van8 Pharmacy in Michigan and then retired from Thrifty Drug Stores in CA. His happiest years were spent as a private pilot. Leo and Bea enjoyed many trips in their Cessna Cardinal they named "The Flying Red Carpet". In the early 80's they created a Sky Park Community in Quail Lake, CA. before moving to Las Vegas in 1988. Leo enjoyed reading, playing chess, cards, pool, swimming, his computer, all kinds of puzzles, sketching, charcoal drawings, and his movie collection. He loved his family and friends and was well-loved in return. Leo was buried Mon., May 4, alongside Bea at Palm NW Mortuary, King David 6701 N. Jones 89131.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
