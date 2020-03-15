|
Leo J Dobrzynski finished his journey in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2020. He was a 30 year Greyhound bus driver and in that career drove to all 48 contiguous states in the US. Born on January 3, 1930 in Chicago Illinois, he was 90 years old. He loved driving and drove up to a month before his passing. He joins his wife of 47 years, Irene and is survived by his son, David, two Grandchildren and a Great Grandchild. He also is survived by his 11 year companion, Mary Ellen Pendleton. There will not be any public services and his wishes where to be cremated. If so inclined, please direct any contributions to your local Veteran's organization in his name. No services scheduled.