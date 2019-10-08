|
LEO FREY JULY 21, 1927 OCTOBER 6, 2019 Leo Roy Frey, Holocaust survivor and real estate tycoon dies at 92 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was a humble man who shunned publicity and lived a quiet life. He was born in Cologne, Germany to Lottie Freidenberg and Karl Frey. He came to America as an immigrant with a middle school education in 1947. Leo served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He then become a U.S. citizen, something he was very proud of. He bought his first building in Los Angeles when he was 21, an endeavor that bloomed into a real estate empire. He came to Las Vegas in 1955 to purchase the failing Moulin Rouge, which he turned into a success. This was the beginning of his involvement in commercial, residential, and real estate development over the next 70 years. He developed, bought and sold land, office buildings, houses, and apartments that shaped the landscape not only in Las Vegas, but also Los Angeles, Reno, Tahoe, Oklahoma City and San Diego. He was a brilliant man with great courage and wisdom. Preceding Leo in death are his parents; daughter, Rebecca Frey-Handel; and son, Vincent Frey. He is survived by his loving wife, of 45 years, Patti Frey, whom he cherished; daughters, Shaina Frey and Adina Frey; son, Josh Frey (Jaelyn); grandchildren, Leo and Rosalie Frey; sister, Ruth Maassarani; and brother, Herb Frey. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89101, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89101, immediately following. Reception at Pieros, 355 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89109.