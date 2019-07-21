Leo Smith Leo "Shane" Smith was born in Harbor city CA May 31, 1971. He went home to our father in heaven on July 18, 2019 while in Brian Head Utah. For most of his life he was an Electrician and later in life he started doing gods work as a food bank administer and a deacon for Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Henderson NV. God saw what he did down here and decided he needed his help in heaven. He is survived by his wife Susan Smith, son Fernando Priborsky, mother Irene Graham, and father Brian Graham, He touched so many peoples lives with gods work and he will be missed by many. He was a giant teddy bear with a sarcastic humor that loved children and all kinds of people. He would never turn anyway away and accepted you no matter who you were or what you did. His world revolved around doing gods work. Services will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 59 Lynn Lane, Henderson NV, 89015,