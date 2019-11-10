|
|
Leon Jerry Bouldin, age 72, passed away November 4, 2019, in the Veteran's Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. His loyalty to family, God, country, and friends were boundless, as were his determination and strength.
His valiant service during the Vietnam War was recognized with numerous awards, including two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star carrying a V device for Valor. Jerry's devotion to his country continued after his discharge as he always proudly flew the Stars and Stripes at his home.
Jerry's commitment to excellence continued when he entered the business world and became a successful contractor, builder, and land developer putting his mark on many neighborhoods in AZ, CA, CO, NV, and WY.
Friends and family knew Jerry as a man who spoke his mind, had no tolerance for dishonor, and stood up for what he thought was right. His numerous examples of loyalty to friends and family, as well as his natural artistic abilities will always be remembered.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Virginia; and two brothers Christopher and Timothy. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years Carol Sue (Susie); brothers Ken (Dawn) and Ron (Dana); sister Suzanne (Kirby); and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Donations in Jerry's name may be made to your local V.F.W.