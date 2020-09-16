1/1
Leona B. Jordan
1930 - 2020
Leona B. Jordan was born April 24, 1930 in Sparta Illinois, daughter of the late Julius and Addie Clayton. She was the oldest of ten siblings. Leona married Arthur C. Jordan in 1950, and had a total of six children. In 1954 Leona and her family moved to Las Vegas, NV, she joined Second Baptist Church and started her career with the USPS where she later retired. Shortly after losing her husband in 2012, Leona was diagnosed with Parkinson's and Dementia. She continued to fight and enjoy her family until she took her place in heaven on September 6, 2020.

Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 12:30 PM, at Shadow Hills, 7811 Vegas Dr. , Las Vegas, NV, Viewing 11AM-12:30PM Shadow Hills 7811 Vegas Dr. LV, NV 89128 Repast: Reasons Banquet Hall 3277 W. Craig Rd. NLV, NV 89032.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
