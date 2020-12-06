MAJ LEONARD BECKER U.S. Army Retired MAJOR Leonard Charles Becker passed away November 18, 2020 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife of close to 70 years, Elva Emmalene just a few short months ago. He is survived by their four children Kathy Broadwell, Bill Becker, Janet DelCid, and Charlie Becker along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He joined the U.S. Army at 17 and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His last assignment was the Nevada Test Site and that is where he retired. Len volunteered at Nellis Pharmacy for many years. He was also involved with many organizations associated with different divisions of the military. The viewing will be held at Boulder City Family Mortuary on Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with services following at the Boulder City Veterans Cemetery at 12:00. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to sarfoundation.org
.