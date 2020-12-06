1/1
MAJOR Leonard Charles Becker
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
MAJ LEONARD BECKER U.S. Army Retired MAJOR Leonard Charles Becker passed away November 18, 2020 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife of close to 70 years, Elva Emmalene just a few short months ago. He is survived by their four children Kathy Broadwell, Bill Becker, Janet DelCid, and Charlie Becker along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He joined the U.S. Army at 17 and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His last assignment was the Nevada Test Site and that is where he retired. Len volunteered at Nellis Pharmacy for many years. He was also involved with many organizations associated with different divisions of the military. The viewing will be held at Boulder City Family Mortuary on Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with services following at the Boulder City Veterans Cemetery at 12:00. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to sarfoundation.org.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Boulder City Family Mortuary
2 entries
December 4, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
Y.
December 4, 2020
I enjoyed Len's friendship these past eight years as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Union Veterans. He left his mark in both organizations. A true Friend and Patriot. Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed.
Gary Parriott
