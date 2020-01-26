Home

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Journey United Methodist Church
6450 Stewart Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
LEONARD R. WAGNER Sr.

LEONARD R. WAGNER Sr. Obituary
LEONARD R WAGNER SR Leonard R. Wagner Sr., 83, a U.S. Navy Veteran, with four years of service and 40 years as a cabinet maker, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born December 10, 1936 in Wisconsin. Leonard was a 21-year resident of Las Vegas, devoted his life as a volunteer in his church, loved family, friends, gardening and travel. He was preceded in death by his father, L. Wagner; mother, Ruth Wagner; wife, Marian Y. Wagner; brother, Wayne; and sister, Pat. Leonard is survived by sons, Leonard Wagner Jr., Jeffrey Wagner, Matthew Wagner and Donald Wagner; brother, Richard Wagner; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8, at Journey United Methodist Church, 6450 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110.
Remember
