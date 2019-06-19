LEONARD WEINER Leonard Weiner, 81, passed away June 8, 2019. He was born in Chicago, the youngest of five children. He served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950's and was an advocate and activist for Veterans. He moved to Las Vegas as a young man on a motorcycle. He enjoyed mining, exploring mines and soil testing for many years. He was proud of his 56-year record as limousine driver for Bell Trans and was their most senior driver, as well as the Lead Driver of the Desert Inn Hotel & Casino and Operations Manager of Presidential Limousine. He thoroughly appreciated the opportunity it afforded him to enjoy the company of many celebrities and dignitaries. He was also fond of the many other drivers he knew over his long career at Bell Trans, many of which he trained and also appreciated the staff there. He kept himself in great physical shape while still driving and starting a new business at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Weiner; siblings and their spouses, Albert (Sally), Shirley (Gerald) Ward, Helen (James) Kroc and Annette Livermore; and nephews, Michael and Anthony Livermore and Terrence Weiner. He is survived by brother-in-law, Willard Livermore; niece, Deborah (Anthony); and nephews, David (Marjorie) Kroc and Kenneth (Stacy) Ward. A Celebration of Life will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., June 22, with service starting at 10:45 a.m., both at Community of Christ, 5401 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL, at a future date. Read More Listen to Obituary