DR. LEONARDO E. NAVAL Dr. Leonardo E. Naval, 81, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines on July 6, 1939. Graduating with his medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas in Manilla, he went on to practice medicine in the United. States in 1964. Dr. Naval served as Medical Director of Saratoga Springs Hospital for over 15 years prior to relocating to Las Vegas, in 1985. He continued practicing at Las Vegas Medical Centers and University Medical Center until retiring in 2005. He happily frequented his favorite poker rooms at the Bellagio and Green Valley Ranch, and never missed a Sunday mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. His faith, positive demeanor, and resiliency to live his life to its fullest regardless of the challenges will be remembered by all who loved him. To know him was to love him and he will be missed by all who did. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domingo and Amanda Naval; and his siblings, Jesus Naval, Abelardo Naval, and Carmelita Naval-Penuliar. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Naval; his daughters, Deana Arendt (John), Tracey Naval (Bam Cousins), and Denise Lavy (Rylan) of Henderson; his sons, Jeffery Naval (Suzanne) and Wesley Naval (Calais) of Las Vegas; his grandchildren, Coryden May (Mirella), Joshua Arendt, Bryan Arendt, Sarah Arendt, and Leonardo Pool of Henderson; and great-grandchildren, Alekzander May and Jade May of Henderson. He is also survived by his sister Clemencia Naval-Trinidad in the Philippines, and the many relatives and extended family residing in both the Philippines and United States. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff at St. Rose Siena Hospital Emergency Room, Intermediate Care, Cath Lab, and ICU Departments for their exceptional care and compassion during his final days. A memorial will be hosted at Palm Mortuary, 7600 South Eastern Ave on December 2nd. Please gather with us to celebrate his life. The service times are as follows: Visitation 8:30am to 10am, Funeral 10am to 11 am, and Committal service 11am. You can find additional information at https://www.dignitymemorialcomien-catobituariesilas-vegas-nvileonardo-naval-9918508