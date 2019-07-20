LeRoy Cotton LeRoy Cotton passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at age 90, after a prolonged illness. He was born January 1, 1929 at home in Waverly, Arkansas to Willie and Rosie Lee Cotton. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, Tennessee. After working as a Pullman porter traveling from coast to coast on the Canadian Pacific Railroad, he was drafted in to the US Army and served at Fort Richardson, Alaska. Upon his discharge in 1953, he decided "The Last Frontier" was the place to be. In 1980 he retired from ITT Continental Baking Company in Anchorage and moved with his family to Las Vegas. He went to work at the Las Vegas Hilton for a three day "special job" and retired 25 years later. During that period he also served as a lunchtime playground monitor at Will Beckley Elementary School where his sons attended, his wife worked, and ultimately his daughter-in-law taught and several of his grandchildren attended. He also worked with his sons in construction clean up as the "Cotton Brothers Moving and Wrecking Crew".



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl; three sons, Geoffrey and Sean of Las Vegas and Derek (Sophia) of Henderson; two grandsons, Caleb and Calvin; three granddaughters, Kendra, Jocelyn, and Antonia; two brothers, Ephriam (Linda) of Henderson, Alfred (Jouleen) of Las Vegas; two sisters, Vernice Evans of Memphis, TN and Rosie Lee Burton (Jim) of Lake Cormorant, MS; along with various nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country. He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Melvin of Memphis.



He loved playing keno, pool, cards, car lot shopping, and touring model homes.



Special thanks to Palmeira Health Services and Aviant Hospice for their care and support over the last year.



Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1:00pm, at Life Springs Christian Church, 2075 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV, 89119,