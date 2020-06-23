LES BAKER Les Baker passed away at the home he shared with his loving wife and soulmate, Charleen Hull-Baker, as the sun set on June 19, 2020. Les was a Brooklyn boy, born in New York on September 11, 1935. His many stories included skipping school to see Jackie Robinson's first major league game, and he remained an ardent Dodgers fan for life. Everyone who knew Les would describe him simply as cool. He was versed in music, history, and politics, and read like a machine. His nights were spent sipping southern drinks, dancing, laughing, and eating with Charleen and their friends. His pale blue eyes, broad-brimmed hats, and quirky humor will be sorely missed about town. Les was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Micki Baker. He is survived by his wife Charleen Hull-Baker, daughter Robin Cutler and her husband Clifford, son Steven Baker and his wife Heather, son Gary Baker, grandchildren Geoffrey Cutler and his fiancé Alexa Rama, Michael Moriarty, Dylan Baker, Ryan Cutler, and Jordan Baker, and brother-in-law Jeffrey Kenner and his wife Hyunja. He was beloved also to Charleen's children, Jeff Hull and his wife Ashley, Shelli Hull and her husband Michael, and his grandchildren on Charleen's side, David Clifford, Tracy Clifford, and Maclane Hull. Though he loved to joke, Les was a true humanitarian and social activist. He was instrumental in closing the infamous Willowbrook State School and worked tirelessly to better the word around him. In lieu of flowers, Les would deeply appreciate any contribution made to an organization fighting abuse or domestic violence.